Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.15. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,048. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.