Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 13,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,318. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

