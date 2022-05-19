Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,414,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

