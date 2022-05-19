Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,967 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 820,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,051,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

