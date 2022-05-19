Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,848. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

GROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

