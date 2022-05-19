Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 104001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 32.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

