Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/11/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

5/3/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/27/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

4/25/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – Goldman Sachs BDC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 316,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,938. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

