Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 30568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$115.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 23.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01.

About Goldmoney (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

