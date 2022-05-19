Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.47. 20,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,377,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

