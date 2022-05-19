Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $7.99. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,501 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Gouverneur Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

