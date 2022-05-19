Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,587,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

