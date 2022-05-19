Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,702 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

