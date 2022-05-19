Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

