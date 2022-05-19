Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,392 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

