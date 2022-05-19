Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

