Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after acquiring an additional 225,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

