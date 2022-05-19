Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 17,547 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,740,000 after buying an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 1,907,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE F opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

