Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

