Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

