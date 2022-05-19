Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Down 5.1%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $40.49. 7,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

