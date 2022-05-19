GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 20% Higher

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 128,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 237,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.