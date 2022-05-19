Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 62.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Grin has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $426,490.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,708.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.74 or 0.06645090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00227188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00637194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00527551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

