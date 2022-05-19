Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $571,021.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

GO stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 1,161,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,169. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

