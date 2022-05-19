Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $862,865.00

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $10.57 million and $862,865.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00916957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00449007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.36 or 1.57360182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

