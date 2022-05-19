Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.