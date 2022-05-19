Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

