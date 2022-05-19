Handshake Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,021.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $80,021.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.73 or 0.06636271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00233463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.59 or 0.00651224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00556125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00068940 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 491,978,090 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

