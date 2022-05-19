Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $50.16 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $552.39 million and approximately $50.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.35 or 1.00025295 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00174410 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002167 BTC.
About Harmony
According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.