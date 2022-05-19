Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.19.

HARP opened at $2.52 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

