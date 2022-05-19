Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 189.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

