Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.