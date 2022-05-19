Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading Down 7.4%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $758.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

