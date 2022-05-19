HC Wainwright Trims Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Target Price to $9.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

