Head to Head Analysis: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mannatech 5.06% 31.85% 12.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 972.86%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Mannatech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.11 Mannatech $159.76 million 0.34 $9.84 million $3.74 7.49

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mannatech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

