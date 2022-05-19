Head-To-Head Comparison: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.43 $898.88 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.23 $8.44 million $1.42 17.56

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 13.32% 6.19% 0.57%

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

