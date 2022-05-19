Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.11

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 104495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.
PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
