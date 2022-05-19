Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 277,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $606.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
