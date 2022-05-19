Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Tops $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00234361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001983 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002986 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

