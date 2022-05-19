Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.14.

NYSE:HRI opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Herc has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Herc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

