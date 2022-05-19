Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
HCCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.
HCCI stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $630.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
