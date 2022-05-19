Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

