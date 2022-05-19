Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,384.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,572.92) to €1,624.00 ($1,691.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,343.75) to €1,340.00 ($1,395.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,366.67) to €1,324.00 ($1,379.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,197.92) to €1,205.00 ($1,255.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.34. 19,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,250. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.