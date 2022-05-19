Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

