Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

HT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.