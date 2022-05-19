HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 2.7%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 753,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,739,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

