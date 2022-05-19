Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.