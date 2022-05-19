Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.