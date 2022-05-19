HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 8.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 2,406,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.