HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 8.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 2,406,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.