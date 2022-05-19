Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.60 ($2.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.03. The company has a market capitalization of £524.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

