Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.77. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

